The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to become once again a Super Bowl contender. Read here to check out how many picks they have in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have a promising road ahead for the 2023 season in the NFL. It will be the second year for quarterback Kenny Pickett, who became a sensation after replacing Mitch Trubisky. Even Ben Roethisberger made an incredible prediction for Pickett and his future.

In 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after failing to reach, once again, the playoffs. They won six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn't enough to clinch a Wild Card ticket in the AFC. This was the first year after Big Ben announced his retirement.

Though head coach Mike Tomlin is now free of a quarterback controversy and has an amazing streak of 16 non-losing seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven't won a playoff game in the last six years. Read here to find out how many draft picks they have for the NFL Draft 2023.

How many draft picks Steelers have in 2023?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. In the first round, they have the No.17 pick overall after finishing with a 9-8 record. According to many experts, that selection could go for offensive linemen, linebacker or to get more help at the cornerback position if Joey Porter Jr is still available.

Then, after trading Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in 2022, the Steelers will find themselves with the No.32 pick overall in the start of the second round. They also have the No.49 in that stage of the NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also have the No.80 pick in the third round, the No.120 pick in the fourth round and two picks in the seventh round: No.234 and No.241. They won't have selections in the fifth and sixth rounds.