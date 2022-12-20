The Most Valuable Player award is one of the biggest titles that every NFL player wishes for at the end of the regular season. Right now most of the favorites are quarterbacks. Check here who they are and cast your vote.

During the 2022 NFL regular season a player will be named the Most Valuable Player, that player may or may not be around during the postseason, but usually the MVP is capable of reaching the playoffs.

Peyton Manning is one of the quarterbacks with the most MVP Awards, he was named MVP five times during his pro career. The first time Manning got his MVP was in 2003.

Another quarterback with a MVP Award record is Tom Brady with a total of three wins, 2007, 2010 and 2017. Other quarterbacks with two or more awards were Unitas, Warner, Favre, Montana, Brown and Rodgers.

Bolavip's official NFL MVP 2022 Poll

Only five names are in the poll since they are the players with the best odds to win the NFL MVP 2022 Award (regular season). In addition, the quarterbacks mentioned in the poll are very likely to reach the 2022 Playoffs.

The last time a non-quarterback player won an NFL MVP Award was LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006, he played running back and set multiple records during his 11-year NFL career.