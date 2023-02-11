The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs has a lot of people talking about it, but very few have the authority that Joe Montana has. Check out what the San Francisco 49ers legend said about Patrick Mahomes.

There are some players ready to make history in the Super Bowl. Whether it is the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, there will be superstars that can cement their names in the sport. A quarterback that has already done that is Joe Montana, who recently spoke about another passer like Patrick Mahomes.

His name could be seen as a synonym of Super Bowl. Although Tom Brady shattered his mark in the latest part of the New England Patriots icon’s career followed by a stint in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers legend held the record for title celebrations for a long time for a player at his position.

Montana won the Super Bowl four times with San Francisco. What made him even more legendary is that he did so in four appearances, so he doesn’t know what it is like losing the last game of the season. His resume gives him total capability to talk about quarterbacks such as Chiefs’ Mahomes.

What did Joe Montana say about Patrick Mahomes?

There will be plenty of chatter in the next hours about the Super Bowl. Historic players have also been giving their opinions this week, with the 49ers symbol being one of them. Here is what Montana said about Mahomes in an interview on the show Mad Dog Sports Radio at SiriusXM.