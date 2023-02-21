The Philadelphia Eagles were very close to winning the Super Bowl, but they had a lot of favorable conclusions. One of them was Jalen Hurts’ rise as a franchise quarterback. Now wide receiver A.J. Brown had a message to the front office about paying Hurts as soon as possible.

The Philadelphia Eagles started the season with some question marks at the quarterback position. This was a make or break year for Jalen Hurts, to which he responded well enough to clearly be on the good side of it. After his first campaign there A.J. Brown sent a message to the front office about paying Hurts as soon as they can in a strange way.

The Eagles were probably the most dominant team all season. They finished 14-3 and not better partly because Hurts missed two games late in the year, with both ending in losses having Gardner Minshew at QB. There is no doubt he played at an MVP level even in the Super Bowl defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown also had a fantastic season following his trade from the Tennessee Titans. He quickly became the first option in the passing game, helping to the development of his quarterback. Now the wide receiver wants to continue building that chemistry for the future.

What did A.J. Brown say about Jalen Hurts’ contract extension?

The WR was traded away from the Titans on draft day when he was due to an extension. Philadelphia jumped in to make the call in order to get both things done. There is no doubt that Brown to the Eagles was probably the best team swap of the league. Although the pass-catcher has no doubts about how the franchise should proceed with the quarterback.

“They have to give Jalen a house, the building, the State. They gotta pay him. Listen. I love Philly. If you do not pay this man, just ship me off wherever he goes. So you are talking about pressure? Howie, get it done”, Brown said jokingly on the Raw Room podcast. Howie being of course Roseman, the general manager of Philadelphia.