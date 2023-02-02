Aaron Rodgers' future is definitely outside the Green Bay Packers, but the quarterback knows perfectly where not to land in 2023 as he has completely ruled out one team as potential destination for the next season.

Aaron Rodgers knows which team he won't select for the 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers won't be a problem for the NFC West in 2023, apparently. The quarterback has rejected a possible move to the San Francisco 49ers with a very clear and direct message.

"I'm not going to San Fran," Rodgers said when asked about any news of his future during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday. He was referring to the 49ers, which were rumored to be interested in another veteran quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo becoming a free-agent.

Then, the commentator said to Rodgers that a Cowboys star would look great on his helmet in 2023, but Aaron just smiled and continued playing golf.

Jets, Dolphins and Raiders are the strongest teams in the quarterback's rumors of potential landing spots. It seems like New York and Las Vegas will fight against each other to sign the veteran player as both squads have made some interesting moves in order to add him.