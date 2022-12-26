The Green Bay Packers continue to roll and get hot when it matters the most. They still can make the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers is happy with their current streak.

The Green Bay Packers entered the NFL season with plenty of questions and doubts. Despite having one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game, their offense was mostly unproven.

Their early-season woes made us all think that they weren't going to make the playoffs at all. They looked sluggish, out of sync, and not even their top-ranked defense could bail them out every week.

But now that they're peaking at the right time, the Packers are back in the playoff picture and look like a legit threat out of the NFC. Even so, Aaron Rodgers admits they've caught multiple breaks as of late.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Knows The Packers Have Been Lucky

"[I feel] Definitely better than three weeks ago," Rodgers said after the game. "Four [weeks ago], I guess, because of the bye. What do you think, pretty good? Yeah, getting better. A lot of things happened our way."

"I'd like to be, you know, 10-5, 11-4, but considering where we were a few weeks ago, a lot of has happened in our favor," Rodgers said. "All the games that needed to go a certain way went a certain way. Now, there's obviously much left [to do], but again, we've played meaningful games in December, we won all three of those. Now we're playing meaningful games in January, and we've got to win those."

The Packers pulled off an epic comeback on the road, shutting down Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense in the second half. Then, they managed the pace of the game and moved the chains nearly at will.

Even so, there's no time to celebrate or look ahead to the postseason just yet, as Matt LaFleur's team still needs to win the next couple of games vs. the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.