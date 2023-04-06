Baker Mayfield will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers after Tom Brady retired. Read here to find out what Baker had to say about this huge opportunity.

Baker Mayfield is the new man in charge for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Tom Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL. Following six championships with the New England Patriots, Brady played three seasons for the Bucs and gave them a victory in Super Bowl LV.

This time, there was no coming back for Tom Brady. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

So, during the offseason, the Buccaneers took a chance on Baker Mayfield. He's projected to be the starting quarterback for Tampa and spoke about his latest decision to replace Tom Brady.

Baker Mayfield speaks about Tom Brady and new era with Bucs

Afyter Tom Brady retired and left the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has a huge responsibility to lead Tampa. The NFC South will be up for grabs with the New Orleans Saints trusting in Derek Carr, the Atlanta Falcons' faith in a second-year quarterback like Desmond Ridder and the Panthers in a rebuilding process.

"Normally, when a spot like this opens up, it's because bad things have happened. But this one, it's just because Tom retired (Brady). So, it's a perfect opportunity for me" were the words of Baker Mayfield during an interview with Albert Breer.

Baker Mayfield said he is ready to be the quarterback of the future for the Buccaneers. "Just looking at it from a big-picture standpoint, I want to play this game for a long time. So, where's the next spot that's going to be the most stable position, where I can come in and compete and do the best I can to showcase what I'm capable of? This is a great opportunity to do so (Tampa)."