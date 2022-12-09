The last couple of hours have been crazy for Baker Mayfield, but so was his debut in Los Angeles. He was claimed off waivers by the Rams on Tuesday, and he played against the Las Vegas Raiders. Find out what the former 1st overall pick accomplished.

A lot of crazy things happen in the NFL on a daily basis. When the Carolina Panthers cut Baker Mayfield, new wild scenarios started to appear. In the end, the Los Angeles Rams were the franchise that claimed him off waivers to complete their roster.

With the injury to Cooper Kupp, the offense’s struggles increased even more. Although the move that made a playoff run seem almost impossible was LA placing Matthew Stafford on IR. Having no reliable options available at quarterback, Sean McVay decided to take a chance on a former 1st overall pick.

That’s why the Rams went for Mayfield. Given they don’t have a first-round selection next year after the Jared Goff trade, there is also no incentives for them to tank. What occurred in the following hours was unpredictable.

What record did Mayfield break in his Rams debut?

There were some rumors that the QB was going to play vs the Raiders. Since Los Angeles were set to host Las Vegas on Thursday Night Football, he just had two days to learn the playbook. So the idea wasn’t for him to start.

Mayfield ended up playing most of the game. The Rams trailed the Raiders the whole night, to a point where the score was 16-3 for Las Vegas. Slowly Los Angeles closed the gap to 16-10 and they got the ball on their 2-yard line with two minutes to go and no timeouts.

Although in a perfect drive Mayfield threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Van Jefferson to give the Rams the win. That set a record because he became the first QB in Super Bowl era to lead a comeback win of 13+ points in his debut with two different teams, acording to ESPN. The other time was in his first NFL appearance as a rookie for the Brows vs the Jets, also in a TNF.