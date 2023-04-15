Ben Roethlisberger had a shocking opinion about Lamar Jackson and a possible trade for the Baltimore Ravens. Read here to check out the details.

Ben Roethlisberger knows Lamar Jackson pretty well after both had epic battles in the AFC North playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, Big Ben had a shocking point of views regarding Lamar and his skills on the field.

Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and will be a first ballot Hall of Famer. That's why he's an authorized voice to anaylze different topics around the NFL. Neverhteless, nobody expected this take on Lamar Jackson.

At the moment, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers are the two biggest names who can be traded. Both are former NFL MVPs and could transform a losing franchise into a Super Bowl contender. However, Roethlisberger isn't that fond of Jackson's skill set with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ben Roethlisberger criticizes Lamar Jackson and his skills

Ben Roethlisberger had a very particular opinion in his podcast about Lamar Jackson when talking about a possible trade. The Ravens put a non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback and that's why he is free to negotiate with any team.

"With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run. You don't really fear Lamar's accuracy all the time. He's got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles, but you don't fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. So, you bring safeties down because you do fear him running because he's a different level runner. So, you fear that."

Big Ben admitted that could change if Lamar Jackson stays with the Baltimore Ravens and plays alongside a star wide receiver such as Odell Beckham Jr. "But now, if you've got that guy on the outside (Odell Beckham Jr), you better put a safety back or it's one-on-one. You can just throw it to him. So it definitely creates some potential opportunities for that offense and for Lamar to run if he has to or to take those big shots down the field if he needs to if they bring those safeties down. It's a big deal. That's a big boost."