From a quiet backup to a reliable pillar, Cooper Rush has built not only a solid NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys but also an impressive net worth. Here’s a look at his current fortune.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has proven that being a second-string player doesn’t limit financial potential in the NFL, as his resilience has shaped a career marked by highs and pivotal moments.

Since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he has been an essential part of the team, stepping up during critical times, such as in 2022, when he took on the starting role and led the team to key victories during Dak Prescott’s absence.

Currently, he is in the final year of a two-year contract. While primarily serving as a backup, his consistent performance has positioned him for potentially more lucrative contracts in the future. Here, check out his fortune…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Cooper Rush’s net worth?

Dallas Cowboys quaterback Cooper Rush has an estimated net worth of approximately $7 million as of November 2024, according to sources such as Marca and Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

His wealth primarily comes from his career in the National Football League, having been part of the Cowboys during multiple stints, as well as a brief period with the New York Giants.

Advertisement

In 2023, he signed a two-year contract with the Cowboys worth a total of $5 million, which includes a $1.25 million signing bonus. This deal guarantees him an average annual salary of $2.5 million over the contract period.

Throughout his career, his total NFL earnings exceed $9 million, notably standing out for his performance as Dak Prescott’s replacement during the 2022 season, where he helped lead the team to the playoffs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he has primarily served as a backup, his consistent performance and reliable role as a substitute have positioned him for potentially more lucrative contracts, especially if he continues to excel in his opportunities on the field.

Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys walk off the field after a loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024. (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Before joining the team owned by Jerry Jones, the quarterback played for several others. He started at Central Michigan and then made it to the big leagues with the Giants. However, in September 2020, his time there came to an end.

Advertisement

The reason was simple: to make room for quarterback Clayton Thorson. Nevertheless, it wasn’t the end of his good streak. In October, he joined the Cowboys, initially as part of the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

Advertisement

His story not only underscores the importance of secondary roles in sports teams but also serves as a reminder of how perseverance and hard work can build a solid NFL career, even for those who started as underdogs.