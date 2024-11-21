NFL news: Packers' Jordan Love issues strong warning to 49ers, remembers last playoff loss

Jordan Love sent a strong message to the San Francisco 49ers recalling the loss to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

This weekend, the 2024 NFL season pits the Green Bay Packers against the San Francisco 49ers in a duel between two teams that want to improve their records to reach the postseason. As if that were not enough, quarterback Jordan Love added spice to the hours leading up to the game by recalling the loss to the 49ers in the last playoffs.

Lambeau Field will host the San Francisco franchise, with the Packers looking for their second consecutive win to reach an 8-3 record, which would position them well in the highly competitive NFC North. The 49ers, on the other hand, seem mired in an inconsistent 5-5 campaign and face a challenge that could motivate them to remember past triumphs to boost morale.

In January, the Packers reached the divisional round and fell to San Francisco, 24-21, in a painful loss that came on the heels of a 49ers comeback. As a result, the frustration continues to simmer in Love, one of the protagonists of that day who seeks revenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love’s warning to the 49ers

“Just knowing that that’s the team that knocked us out, we’re definitely hungry for this game. That’s what you’ve got to kind of just sit with all offseason, is going back, watching that game, trying to see what you could have done better, could have done differently in that game,” Love warned the 49ers in an interview with the Associated Press.

Advertisement

JANUARY 20: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers greets Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers after the 49ers defeated the Packers 24-21 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

The importance of the game against the 49ers in order to reach the playoffs

Although the game against the 49ers will not have an immediate effect on the playoff berths, the Packers will be looking to make the win count in the final weeks, when the Wild Card round tickets will be decided.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jordan Love's Packers unexpectedly lose new player days after adding him to the roster

With the Lions ruling with a firm 9-1 record in the division, Green Bay will most likely be battling alongside the Minnesota Vikings for second place, so every win is worth it, especially if it comes with a dose of revenge.

49ers get key player back for visit to Packers

On the 49ers’ side, if they want to repeat the feat of reaching the Super Bowl from last season’s playoffs, they must string together a series of victories. The return of Christian McCaffrey boosted the team’s morale, which also recovered tight end George Kittle, who had suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement