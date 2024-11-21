Jerry Jones sent a clear answer to all those rumors which mention possible health issues for the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is facing a crucial moment as owner of the Dallas Cowboys. He is 82-years old and, considering the franchise hasn’t won a Super Bowl in almost three decades, many fans and experts ask him to step down at least as general manager.

The controversy took another level when Stephen A. Smith mentioned possible health issues. “I’m getting very very worried about Jerry Jones. I find myself thinking about Joe Biden before he backed out of running for reelection. I think Jerry’s one month older than president Joe Biden for crying out loud. Where is Stephen Jones? Where are his family members? Somebody in your inner circle has to be able to stop you from adding fuel to the fire.”

So, in a season with nothing to fight for after losing Dak Prescott because of injury, Jones has to face another controversy in the NFL. This was his answer about his future as owner of the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Jerry Jones stepping down as general manager?

Jerry Jones won’t step down as general manager and isn’t thinking about selling the Dallas Cowboys. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, the owner had a clear message for all those who doubt about his health, including Stephen A. Smith.

Advertisement

“I’m having huge support and huge input and help from everyone he mentioned in that call about stepping in. But I would say if he had asked me that question relative to the issue or the criticism that Joe Biden had about his ability to function, I wish he would follow me around every day. He would see that I’m the busiest that I’ve ever been in my life. I’m not concerned about the ability to do the work or to do the job. I just made a quick 14-hour trip back and forth to New York yesterday for a league meeting.”

Advertisement