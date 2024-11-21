NCAAF News: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart makes something clear on head coach Lane Kiffin

Jaxson Dart and Lane Kiffin lead a talented Ole Miss team through the SEC. The Rebels under Kiffin have had winning seasons since the coach’s arrival in 2021. Dart transferred from USC to Ole Miss in 2022 and has made an instant impact in Oxford as well. Ahead of a crucial matchup with Florida, Dart sent a strong message on Coach Kiffin and the relationship between them.

Ole Miss is coming off their biggest win of the NCAA season. They took down Georgia in a game Kiffin admitted to have gameplanned for considerable time. However, the Rebels had a bye week right after and will take on the Gators in Gainesville.

Ahead of the game, Dart spoke about his feelings on the program and how his relationship with Kiffin has helped him evolve into one of the best quarterback talents in college football.

“I think, from a competitive standpoint, you know, really all he cares about is winning. I think that’s something, as a player, that you can really respect and really buy into,” Dart stated, via On3. “Our personalities just mesh well. He’s a lot of fun, you know, on and off the field.

Jaxson Dart #2 of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass in the second half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Rebels defeated the Razorbacks 63-31.

“I think just the more and more time that we’ve spent together, our relationship has gotten stronger. He’s super passionate at what he does. I’ve loved playing with him.”

see also NCAAF News: Lane Kiffin warns Jaxson Dart, rest of Ole Miss players about game vs Florida

Dart’s numbers ahead of Florida game

Dart leads every QB in the Southeastern Conference in passing yards (3,409) and touchdown passes (22). Ole Miss’ quarterback is also among the leaders for least interceptions thrown, with only four turnovers. However, he is 8th for most sacks allowed, with a total of 19.

Kiffin warns Ole Miss’ players not to sleep on the Gators

While Ole Miss had a week off after their statement win over college football powerhouse Georgia, Florida had an upset win of their own.

The Gators defeated LSU at home and sent a big message to the league: walking into “The Swamp” is not a walk on the park. Kiffin heard the message loud and clear, issuing a strong warning to his players.

“I’m telling you, this is a big challenge man,” Kiffin said. “What were they, 4-5 last week? The crowd was electric. It looked like the conference championship was on the line. They play really well at home.”

Ole Miss can expect a similar atmosphere in Gainesville on November 23. DJ Lagway is back on the lineup for Florida and he showcased his talent against Louisiana State. A highly-anticipated QB duel will take place on Saturday when Dart and Lagway go head-to-head in a must win game for the Rebels.