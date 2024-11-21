Bad news for Lionel Messi: Inter Miami face complaint over FIFA Club World Cup inclusion

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami secured a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup after winning the MLS Supporters' Shield, but their invitation to the tournament is now under scrutiny following a formal complaint filed with FIFA.

In October, Inter Miami claimed their second trophy in club history by winning the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the MLS team with the highest regular-season point total. This triumph also guaranteed them a place in the 2025 Club World Cup as representatives of the host nation. However, another club has now lodged a formal complaint with FIFA, challenging the inclusion of Lionel Messi‘s team in the tournament.

“Liga Deportiva Alajuelense (LDA) announced on Monday, November 18, that it had filed a formal claim with FIFA, asserting its right to participate in the 2025 Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States,” the Costa Rican club stated. “The claim is based on the eligibility principles established in the tournament’s regulations and the criteria our club meets to be included in the competition.”

Alajuelense’s case hinges on their position as the top-ranked Central American team according to CONCACAF. Spokesman Marco Vasquez voiced the club’s frustration: “This is precisely the basis of our claim. Why is Lionel Messi‘s team selected when there are clear criteria for choosing a club? Our institution meets these requirements, yet we were overlooked.”

The club also raised concerns over ownership conflicts among participating teams, which are prohibited by FIFA. Alajuelense highlighted that both Mexican clubs Pachuca and Leon, which have qualified for the tournament, are owned by Grupo Pachuca, potentially violating the regulations.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino hands over the FIFA Club World Cup trophy to Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea following the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 Final match between Chelsea and Palmeiras at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Why were Inter Miami invited?

Alajuelense’s challenge highlights a broader issue with Inter Miami’s inclusion. Of the 31 confirmed participants in the 2025 Club World Cup, 30 earned their spots through performances in continental competitions over the last four years. Inter Miami’s entry, however, stems from their status as host representatives.

Historically, FIFA grants the host nation a spot in the tournament, typically occupied by the domestic league champion. In this case, Inter Miami’s Supporters’ Shield win positioned them to represent the United States as hosts, following a precedent seen in previous editions of the Club World Cup.

Confirmed teams for the Club World Cup

The 32-team tournament will feature an unprecedented lineup, including 12 European clubs. This group comprises the past four UEFA Champions League winners—Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City—alongside nine high-performing European teams: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and Red Bull Salzburg.

Asia’s representation in the 2025 Club World Cup will include Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates), and Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea). From Africa, the participating clubs are Al-Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa). Meanwhile, Auckland City will represent Oceania as its sole participant.

In CONCACAF, alongside Inter Miami, the qualifiers are Monterrey, Leon, and Pachuca from Mexico, as well as the Seattle Sounders from MLS. South America will be represented by River Plate and Boca Juniors (Argentina), Flamengo, Palmeiras, and Fluminense (Brazil), along with the winner of the Copa Libertadores final between Botafogo and Atletico Mineiro.

When will the Club World Cup start?

The draw for the 2025 Club World Cup is scheduled for Thursday, December 6, in Miami. During the event, the composition of the tournament’s eight groups will be revealed, along with the dates, times, and venues for the initial phase matches. The only confirmed detail so far is that Inter Miami will play the opening match on June 15 in their home city.