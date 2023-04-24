Bijan Robinson is probably the best running back of the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Philadelpia Eagles need an elite player to run the ball, so the team's general manager has revealed if they are interested in the former Longhorn.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for a new running back, and it seems like they could get a top one in the upcoming NFL Draft. Howie Roseman, the team's general manager, has shared an update on their chances of picking Bijan Robinson next Thursday.

The Eagles have an excellent position for the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia has the 10th-overall pick, being the first team since 2008 to have a top-10 selection after reaching the Super Bowl last season (New England Patriots then).

Eagles GM Howie Roseman doesn't close the door to Bijan Robinson's arrival

A lot of things can change this week,, but the Eagles seem to be ready to choose a player with the No. 10 position,

Bijan Robinson's profile is one of the best for a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The former Texas Longhorn is probably the best of his position, and the Eagles have a slot available for him.

However, it is unclear what the Eagles want. With Howie Roseman as general manager, Philadelphia has never drafted a running back in the first round, but he doesn't close the door to making it happen for the first time.

"I think the most important thing when you're picking in the first round, certainly when you're picking 10, is that you get a unique player," Roseman said when asked about Robinson. "I think that there are so few unique players in any draft that if you start picking by position and not based on the quality of the talent, then you really get a chance -- so if you pick by position and you pick a player who's not any good, then it's not a good pick anyway."

Robinson would land in the perfect spot for him, within the league. With, he would be RB1, and it's all set for him to shine.