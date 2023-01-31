With the Buffalo Bills' early playoff elimination still fresh in the memory, general manager Brandon Beane had something to say about quarterback Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season with high aspirations. Josh Allen and company got off to a strong start, taking down reigning Super Bowl champs Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. However, the team once again fell short in the postseason.

Sean McDermott's men had to sweat to beat the injury-marred Miami Dolphins, who almost pulled off a shock in the Wild Card with third-string QB Skylar Thompson under center. Only a week later, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ended the Bills' hopes.

Another disappointing exit has made a lot of noise in the organization, who have already started to make changes in the coaching staff. General manager Brandon Beane is sold on Allen as quarterback, but still has something to complain about him.

Bills GM Brandon Beane worried about Josh Allen taking hits

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, as quoted by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”

Since Allen is instrumental in the Bills' plans to challenge for a Super Bowl, Beane's comments make sense. Allen has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but Buffalo needs him healthy in order to believe.

Allen has taken 33 sacks in 2022, which is far too many for a QB with so much influence on his team. Of course, it's also the offensive line's job to protect their signal-caller, but Beane suggests Allen himself should take less risks.