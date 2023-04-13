The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the 2023 NFL season with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in their QB room, but general manager Jason Licht made something clear ahead of the draft.

The Buccaneers are facing one of the most challenging NFL seasons in years. Tom Brady will no longer play football, so Tampa Bay will have to try and stay competitive without the legendary quarterback.

The Bucs kind of look prepared for this scenario, even though their tight cap space made things difficult. Kyle Trask has been with the team for a few years now, but they also made sure to land an experienced QB in Baker Mayfield.

While many believe the 2018 first overall pick will clearly be the starter, the Bucs would rather wait. In fact, general manager Jason Licht admitted they could draft another signal-caller to create even more competition.

Bucs GM Jason Licht admits they could draft a QB

“It’s the toughest position to find. It’s the most important position on the team,” Licht Thursday, via ProFootballTalk. “You see teams that in consecutive years take them in the top 10.

"We have an unknown in Kyle. We have Baker], who has had some great years and now we’re hoping he shows up this year in that competition and we get the best out of both of them. I would not be afraid to take a quarterback — another quarterback — because you might as well have another shot at it. Maybe not this year, but maybe in the future.”

The quarterback room could certainly use more depth, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Bucs use one of their picks in a signal-caller. But since they have the No. 19 pick in the first round, they may not get one of the top prospects of this year's class. So, if they're serious on drafting a QB, maybe they use their No. 50 pick for it.