Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but he doesn't think the same way. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was brutally honest on himself with a severe auto-critic that has surprised everybody.

Tom Brady's career in the NFL has been nothing but successful. Unfortunately, winning seven Super Bowls is not enough for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and now, after a couple of bad results, he got brutally honest on himself with a severe auto-critic that proves he's a true competitor.

For 22 seasons, Tom Brady has been an elite quarterback. He has proven what he's capable of with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he wants more.

Even though the Buccaneers are on top of NFC South, Tom Brady knows he can do better. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion talked about his performance and shared a severe auto-critic, doubting about his whole career.

Tom Brady puts his whole career on the table after a disappointing season with the Buccaneers

Tom Brady's success is unquestionable. For 22 seasons, the quarterback has been in great shape and his seven Super Bowl rings prove it, but he knows he can do better.

After losing 6 games out of 11, Tom Brady got real on himself and what he has been doing wrong. Now, he adressed the bad moment with a severe auto-critic, questioning his whole career.

"There are times when I go in and think I’m the worst quarterback who has ever played, that’s the way things are when you’re losing, you think everything is horrible," said Brady on press conference before Week 13 match against the New Orleans Saints.

That's the kind of pressure Tom Brady has for himself and that's why he's probably the best quarterback in history of the NFL. He wants to play for at least one more season, searching for that eight ring to end his career in the best way possible.