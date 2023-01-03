Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest shocked the entire football world. After the episode with the Buffalo Bills safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady had an act of pure class towards the 24-year-old.

Week 17's MNF of the 2022 NFL season had one of the worst moments in history of football. During the game between the Bills and Bengals, Damar Hamlin, Buffalo's safety, collapsed on the field and suffered a cardiac arrest. He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Tom Brady sends a message to Damar Hamlin and donates to his foundation

The whole world showed its love towards Hamlin and his family, including NFL players. Tom Brady sent a tweet supporting the safety and was thankful for those who gave updates on Damar's health.

"We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide."

But it was not the only thing Tom Brady did. Damar Hamlin has a foundation to give toys to children of needed communities in the United States. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback donated $10,000 to support his cause.

Initially, Damar Hamlin's fundraiser had a goal of $2,500 in 2020. In less than a day, the cause now has 174.2k donors, and over $4.9 million raised.