The Bears had a bright spot this season in Justin Fields emergence as a potential franchise QB for the future. Fields is close to Lamar Jackson’s rushing record, but recent news don’t favor the former Ohio State quarterback.

The record of the Chicago Bears this season has not been decent. Being at 3-13 even has them with a shot to hold the number 1 overall pick this year, although not everything was bad. What made it somewhat good was seeing that Justin Fields has the potential to become their quarterback of the future.

His rookie season was far from ideal after being selected with the 11th pick in 2021. The firing of Matt Nagy and the hiring of Matt Eberflus didn’t necessarily mean a total focus on him. It was the other way since the offense didn’t have any weapons that could help the Ohio State product develop correctly.

Fields had a tough outlook before it began. But his production was outstanding to the point where he carried that side of the team by himself mostly with his legs, which meant getting close to an all-time record. He is very near Lamar Jackson’s mark from 2019.

Will Justin Fields break Lamar Jackson’s rushing record?

The Ravens quarterback own the mark for the most rushing yards by a player in that position for what he did in his MVP season. At that time, Jackson finished with 1.206 yards on the ground. That put the Baltimore star ahead of everybody.

Fields is currently very close to reaching that number. He ran for 1.143 yards in just 15 games, so he needs either 63 to tie or 64 to be alone in the first place. Although he received some news that were disappointing from an injury.

Unfortunately Eberflus ruled Fields out of the game vs the Minnesota Vikings. This Wednesday the head coach confirmed the quarterback will miss it because of a hip issue that ended the season for him. After all he will not break the record at least for now.