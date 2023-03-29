With a very rude statement, Andy Reid, who is considered one of the best head coaches in NFL history and a recognized voice, has completely forgot who Jordan Love, the future QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, is.

The Packers seem to be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. The 39-year-old doesn't want to continue with them as he's set to sign for the New Yorkd Jets, leaving the starting quarterback job for Jordan Love.

After three years as Rodgers' backup, Love is going to have his first opportunity as a starter. Unfortunately, the time he spent under Aaron's shadow has hurt him more than he thought.

Andy Reid's rude statement towards Jordan Love

Jordan Love only has one career start, and it was against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. Aaron Rodgers was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so he had to start. Unfortunately, he was unable to make a good impression on Andy Reid.

"I'm trying to remember Jordan Love," Reid answered when asked about the Packers' future QB1. "From what I remember I thought he was good," the Super Bowl LVII champion added.

In that game, Love completed 19 passes out of 34, with 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the Packers 13-7 loss in Arrowhead.