The Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner. The Kansas City Chiefs want to win their third Vince Lombardi Trophy, but something that worries their fans a lot is Patrick Mahomes' injury status.

The Kansas City Chiefs have an elite quarterback on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is aware of it. Now, the team's head coach has talked about the quarterback's injury status and has shared an update on the matter to face the Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes is an absolut threat for any defense. He's an elite quarterback and he has some secret weapons that his rivals definitely don't expect in order to move the chains easily in each drive.

Recently, the 27-year-old quarterback suffered an ankle injury which he has been struggling with during the playoffs, so everybody is wondering if he'll be able to play without any problem in the Super Bowl LVII.

Andy Reid shares optimistic update on Patrick Mahomes' injury

For Patrick Mahomes, an ankle injury could be a really big problem. He's a quarterback who can also run, so he has to have confidence on his lower body in order to make huge plays by his own.

During the Divisional round game against the Jaguars, Mahomes suffered a sprain on his ankle. He played in the AFC Championship match, but his injury is definitely something the fans are really worried about. Fortunately, Andy Reid has shared an optimistic update on it.

"Yeah, so he's been doing really well with his ankle," Reid said. "We had a fast practice a couple days ago, and he moved well. He can really do just about everything, at least everything in the game plan that we've asked him to do. I think he'll be fine today."

It seems like Mahomes won't have any trouble to play against the Philadelphia Eagles and look for his second Super Bowl title with the Chiefs.