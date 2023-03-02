Patrick Mahomes has proven he's worth every single penny, and Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach had something to say about the star quarterback's contract.

Patrick Mahomes is the man of the hour. In case he still had any doubters out there, the Texas Tech product made sure to prove them wrong by leading the Chiefs to another Super Bowl success.

At 27, Mahomes already boasts one of the most impressive résumés in NFL history. But his individual awards only reflect how important he has been for Kansas City in recent years, as he led the team to five consecutive AFC Championship games aside from three Super Bowl trips (winning twice).

The Chiefs can be relieved they've got their superstar tied to a long-term contract, but considering how much the quarterback market has escalated, it will probably need an update at some point. According to general manager Brett Veach, the team will probably have to consider it — but not right now.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach addresses possibility of readjusting Patrick Mahomes' contract

“I don’t know,” Veach said, via ChiefsWire of USA Today. “I mean, it’s a fair question, it’s a good question. On one end, we have Pat’s deal done. On the other end, we’ll certainly have to monitor the rest of these deals. We have a lot of years with Pat’s contract and that’s something we’ll have to readjust as time goes on. We’ll just see.

"I mean all these teams are structurally different, how (the teams) handle contracts are different. The cash flows are different. So, it’ll be an interesting timeframe. We had to go through that hurdle there, now Cincinnati and (Los Angeles) and these teams have to go through that there.”

The Chiefs managed to work out a deal that allowed them to keep Mahomes without limiting themselves for the rest of the roster. It has gone perfectly so far, but sooner or later, they'll probably need to take another look at his contract.