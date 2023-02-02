Almost one week away from the Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs have some bad news for their fans as they have announced their first big absence to face the most important game of the season.

Everything is set to have a new champion in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LVII, but the AFC squad will have to do it without a key player on the field.

Once again, the Chiefs proved to be a very solid squad with one of the most competitive rosters throughout the entire league. They are looking to win their third Super Bowl in their fifth appearance against a tough team like the Eagles.

Unfortunately, Ande Reid, Chiefs' head coach, won't be able to use all of his players for this big game. He has announced a big absence for it that may change their plans for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs do not expect Mecole Hardman to play the Super Bowl LVII

The Super Bowl LVII is near and both Chiefs and Eagles are preparing at their best for the most important game of their seasons. Unfortunately, Kansas City has announced its first big absence to face Philadelphia that will definitely have a huge impact on their offense.

Patrick Mahomes won't be able to have one of his more experienced wide receivers for the Super Bowl. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) hasn't recovered from his injury and he won't participate in the game against the Eagles.

"I doubt he'll make the Super Bowl," Reid said on Hardman's situation. The wide receiver missed every game since Week 9 until the AFC Championship game, where he played 15 offensive snaps, catching only two passes for 10 yards and rushing twice for seven more. But now, he will be supporting his team from the bench in the Super Bowl.

Other doubts for Andy Reid are JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring), but the head coach said both players are "in good place" and they could return for the final game of the season.