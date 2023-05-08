The Washington Commanders are under the spotlight right now. The NFC East team has reportedly reached Andrew Luck to see if he would be willing to return to the league, but this move could bring the team serious problems.

NFL News: Commanders could be in serious problems for trying to sign Andrew Luck

The Washington Commanders might be in troubles. According to reports, the NFC East team was looking for a new quarterback and reached Andrew Luck to see if he was interested in coming out of retirement, which could bring them serious problems soon.

The Commanders have had a hard time finding a franchise quarterback in recent years. It seems like they will try Sam Howell as a starter in 2023, but they are still looking for an elite player to lead the offense.

Commanders could face serious problems for trying to sign Andrew Luck

Recently, it was reported that the Commanders asked the entire league if their quarterbacks were available, including Patrick Mahomes . However, they also reached, who retire in 2019, and this could be a big problem for them.

The Washington Commanders were a decent team in 2022. They were close to getting a spot in the Wild Card round, but unfortunately they were unable to get the wins needed to get the objective.

After ending their relationship with Carson Wentz, the Commanders are set to use Sam Howell as starter in 2023. He's not the franchise quarterback they have been looking for, so they have searched for other options recently.

According to ESPN, the Commanders asked the 32 NFL teams if their quarterbacks were available. They also made contact with Andrew Luck, who reitres four years ago, to see if he was willing to return, but they could have made a huge mistake.

Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, addressed the situation on social media. The AFC South team still owns the rights of Andrew Luck, so if Washington did reach him, it would be against the league's rules.

"If any NFL Team, attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise - it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy," Irsay tweeted.