Tuesday was full of action in the whole league, and the Dallas Cowboys weren’t an exception. They made several important moves, but their main star has one more request. Find out who is the player Micah Parsons wants joining the team.

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 15. Although the legal tampering period that started on Monday had a lot of franchises making moves. The Dallas Cowboys were more active than usual, but Micah Parsons wants more.

The Cowboys are one of the most conservative teams in the NFL when it comes to free agency. Their approach isn’t taking big swings, although they showed something different trading for Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts.

All their transactions were related to the defense. The other decisions were extending LB Leighton Vander Esch and safety Donovan Wilson, so Parsons should be happy with his unit. But the star pass-rusher wants some help for the offense.

Micah Parsons sends public message to an All-Pro wide receiver

The defense is where the Dallas Cowboys can rely on since they hired Dan Quinn as the defensive coordinator. Their best players are there, so the offense is what needs to add talent now. Especially for the struggles shown by quarterback Dak Prescott last season, making adding more weapons to pair with CeeDee Lamb the priority.

This time Parsons tried to recruit WR DeAndre Hopkins. He is under contract with the Arizona Cardinals, but his team seems to be in rebuilding mode. The former first-team All-Pro wide receiver appears to be available for those willing to trade for him. Cowboys star decided to help the front office by posting a simple message on Twitter while tagging Hopkins. “@DeAndreHopkins it’s about that time”, he wrote.