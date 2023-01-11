The Wild Card round is here and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Los Angeles Chargers for the second time in the 2022 NFL season, so Doug Pederson has talked about their rematch and surprised everybody with a bold statement.

Doug Pederson is currently one of the best head coaches in the NFL. Now, he will participate in the Wild Card round with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing the Los Angeles Chargers in a rematch from their Week 3 matchup that will definitely be very interesting for the fans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to win their 4th NFC South title in their history thanks to what Doug Pederson has done for the team. He's in the discussion for the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award, but it is the Super Bowl LVII the title that he really wants.

In the Wild Card round, the Jaguars will face the Chargers. Both teams met back in Week 3 with Jacksonville winning against Los Angeles, so Doug Pederson has talked about their rematch in the most important part of the season.

Doug Pederson analyze the Jaguars' rematch with Chargers in the Wild Card round

Doug Pederson is one of the most experienced head coaches in this 2022 postseason. The 54-year-old wants to win his third Super Bowl (second as HC), but it won't be an easy task as the AFC is probably the toughest conference nowadays.

Both teams met back in Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Jaguars defeated the Chargers with a 38-10 score, but Pederson knows this game won't be the same for both squads.

"They're different. We're different," Pederson said. "That was a long time ago. There's some new faces on their side. There's some new faces on our side. Schematically, probably both the same with us and with them. Again, we've talked about it a lot, you're not going to trick anybody. It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us."

Keenan Allen didn't participate in their Week 3 matchup and Justin Herbert was dealing with a rib injury. On the other hand, Trevor Lawrence had a huge game with three touchdown passes, which helped his team get the victory against the AFC West squad.

"I think you go back and you watch it and you see, just from an X's and O's standpoint and personnel standpoint kind of how we attack them and how they attacked us, both sides of the ball and special teams," Pederson said. "Then you kind of look at the whole body of work since, and if there's anything that's changed and why it's changed, and then you put your game plan together that way."