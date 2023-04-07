DeAndre Hopkins is set to leave the Arizona Cardinals soon. His contract situation is giving the team a really hard time and now a former general manager of the NFC West squad has slammed him for it.

Rumors say Hopkins won't be part of the Cardinals anymore. After three years, the wide receiver has not been what they expected him to be and that's why they are looking to trade him as soon as possible.

It won't be easy for the Cardinals to trade the former Texan. According to reports, they are asking for at least a second-round pick and, if they don't find an interested team, they would cut him to avoid paying him the 2023 season.

Former Cardinals GM judges DeAndre Hopkins for his contract demands

Back in 2020, Arizona negotiated with Houston to bring DeAndre Hopkins to the NFC West. It was not an easy deal, but at the end the Cardinals got the wide receiver they wanted.

Unfortunately, Hopkins has had terrible seasons with Arizona. Now, they are dealing with his possible exit as they don't want to pay him anymore. There are two options: to trade or cut him.

"Here’s the problem. The problem is his current contract," former general manager Steve Keim said on the Green Light podcast. "Hop was his own agent, and I can tell you that wasn’t the easiest [negotiation] in the world. Between him and Larry Fitzgerald, that put all the grey on my beard."