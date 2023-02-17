The Green Bay Packers may look very different in the next NFL season. A potential trade of Aaron Rodgers would change the outlook of the team, but they also have to make other decision. Check out what is happening with Aaron Jones.

There could be a lot of franchise-changing moves in the offseason. Teams in need of a quarterback might try to take risks, with Aaron Rodgers being the most important piece of the puzzle. But the Green Bay Packers also made a decision on Aaron Jones.

The salary cap is going to be an issue for Green Bay regardless of what happens with their superstar. If Rodgers stays, he will have a big cap hit to account for. In case he leaves the situation will repeat with a large dead cap.

Jones has been seen lately as a potential cap casualty for the next month. The running back was thought to be on his was out because he was also going to take a big portion of the cap space. Therefore, the front office went ahead to address his situation.

Aaron Jones' contract with the Green Bay Packers

The RB became a steady part of the Packers offense the last couple of years. His ability to gain yards on the ground or through the air made him one of the best at his position. With his stats increasing each season, he received an extension in 2021.

Jones was set to have a cap hit of over 20 million, so the team was forced to restructure his contract. The player accepted a pay cut of five million dollars, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He will make 11 million instead of the 16 he was going to receive, but now he will have 8.52 million guaranteed.