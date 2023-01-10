There are multiple franchises that started their search for a new head coach. The candidates may repeat, but Jim Harbaugh is definitely one of the most recognized names that may be available. Find out what team had an interview with the Michigan leader to bring him back to the NFL.

The head coach carousel has already begun with the available spots that were created recently. There will be names that may be repeated throughout the process, although one of them jumps out over the rest. Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL may still be a possibility given a new reported interview with a franchise.

Harbaugh was hired to be in charge of the Michigan Wolverines in 2015. Particularly the last two seasons there were outstanding since he took the team to the College Football Playoffs both times. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t able to take the next step out of the semifinals.

Their recent lost vs the surprising TCU Horned Frogs opened the door for a return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached at the professional level in the 2014 season during his successful four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers. But now he may have the change to go back to the league in another team.

What team did Jim Harbaugh have an interview with?

There have been reports of a Harbaugh return to the NFL from the day after Michigan lost to TCU. The one that started everything had the Carolina Panthers as a team interested in hiring him. It remains to be seen how far that can go if it actually has any possibility, although some else joined the race. It’s one of the franchises that wants to start over from a disappointing year.

That candidate to get him are the Denver Broncos. The Broncos even had a virtual interview with Harbaugh, according to Tom Pelissero. The replacement for Nathaniel Hackett may be one of the topics of the coming weeks given how underwhelming Russell Wilson was after the trade. Harbaugh to Denver could be as blockbuster of a move as it was the bet on Wilson.