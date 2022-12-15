Joe Burrow is seen as the future of the NFL, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback doesn't like to be compared to anyone, even it it's to a legend like Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady.

When Tom Brady decides to retire, he'll enter the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility without question. He's one of the greatest players ever and he's still making history for the NFL.

But on the other hand is the future. Joe Burrow is going to be a great quarterback as he has already played a Super Bowl at his young age. But now he's not liking when someone mentions him in the same conversation with Tom Brady.

Joe Burrow's rough response when being compared to Tom Brady

Even though the Bengals didn't start the 2022 NFL season very good, they have managed to change things up and fight for the AFC North. Of course the fans are thrilled with Joe Burrow's performance and have drawn comparisons between him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"I don't really pay attention to it (to those comparisons). He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said after Wednesday's practice, via the Bengals' official site. "I really just think that I play the game my own way. I kind of have a little bit of everybody. I wouldn't say there's one thing I do the best. But I would say that I do everything with the best of them. I wouldn't say I really have a glaring weakness."

There's the personality that the Bengals want from Burrow, a leader who faces every challenge, even if it is against one of the greatest players ever. The Cincinnati quarterback is ready to take control of the league.