With the Wild Card Weekend just around the corner, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is still unable to take the field or even practice, and things don't look good right now.

The Baltimore Ravens are in a bit of a predicament right now. They're set to face the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals for the Wild Card Weekend, yet they won't have Lamar Jackson — or even his backup — on the field.

Jackson suffered a knee injury over a month and a half ago. He's missed the past five games, and to make things even worse, he hasn't even been able to take the field to practice over that span.

Their season is hanging off a thread, but obviously, Jackson's health is their no. 1 priority, especially as he could become a free agent. That's why the former MVP took to Twitter to provide an update on his condition.

NFL News: Lamar Jackson Shares Big Update On Knee Injury

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,” Jackson tweeted. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3."

"There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance," the tweet added.

Of course, that's the last thing you want to read if you're a Ravens fan. Joe Burrow and the Bengals already got an easy win against them in the season finale, and they should find little-to-no trouble beating them again this time around.

As for Jackson, he's yet to strike a new deal with the Ravens. The team has been reluctant to meet his market value, and this concerning knee injury might just make things more difficult. Maybe, he's played his last snap as a Raven already.