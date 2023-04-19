Lamar Jackson hasn't received the contract he wants from the Baltimore Ravens or any other NFL team. However, Dak Prescott sent him a very special message in a difficult situation.

The Baltimore Ravens put a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson and, after that moment, the situation just took an unexpected turn. In almost two months, one of the best players in the NFL has been available, but, so far, there are no suitors for the former MVP.

Many people wondered why the Ravens didn't lock Lamar Jackson with an exclusive franchise tag. The 26-year old quarterback has been crucial for their offense, but, the history of injuries made Baltimore really cautious.

Considering other big names are being paid, for example Jalen Hurts with a massive salary, one NFL star quarterback had an amazing message of support for Lamar Jackson. Read here to check out the details of Dak Prescott and his opinion regarding Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens.

Dak Prescott sends special message to Lamar Jackson

During a new edition of Adam Schefter's podcast, Dak Prescott talked about Lamar Jackson's contract situation and assured the Ravens' quarterback deserves to be paid as the best player in the NFL. "I support those guys getting their money. Hopefully he's next (Lamar Jackson) and he tops Jalen (Hurts)."

This week, Jalen Hurts became the highest paid player in NFL history after signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. The structure of that agreement was very similar to the one signed by Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Lamar Jackson wanted a new deal using as a standard the contract signed by Deshaun Watson with the Browns in 2022. Even with an eleven-game suspension, Cleveland gave the controversial quarterback a five-year contract with $230 million fully guaranteed. Now, Jalen Hurts set the bar higher.

After the Ravens exercised the non-exclusive tag ($32 million), Lamar Jackson is free to negotiate with any team in the NFL. However, Baltimore kept the right to match that offer or get in return two first-round draft picks as compensation. Dak Prescott believes Lamar will indeed get his reward.