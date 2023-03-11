The new league year will start next Tuesday, so NFL teams are getting their numbers right before free agency officially starts. Los Angeles Chargers made two more moves in that direction, also preparing for a record-setting contract extension with Justin Herbert.

The NFL will be involved in chaos next Wednesday with a lot of players officially swapping teams. March 15 marks the opening of free agency, but the action usually kicks-off two days before with the beginning of the legal tampering period. In any case, Los Angeles Chargers are already making moves.

The Chargers had one of the most disappointing season endings in the NFL last year. Having Justin Herbert now pushes them to be a Super Bowl contender, not just a competitive team. They were again victims of multiple key players getting injured, but the way things finished made head coach Brandon Staley be on the hot seat.

Los Angeles were scheduled to play against Jacksonville in the wild card round. Despite being a road game, they were able to take a 27-point lead. The Chargers then managed to lose 31-30 to the Jaguars in a score that puts a ton of pressure on them moving forward.

Los Angeles Chargers restructure contracts to clear cap space

This part of the year is when teams look for ways to save cap space for different purposes. Los Angeles had to tweak some contracts because they were over the limit, although the main goal is extending Herbert as soon as possible. They did so with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams earlier in the week, and now they repeated it with two stars on defense.

The Chargers restructured the contracts of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack to open up 25.99 million of salary cap space, per Field Yates of ESPN. Bosa’s deal freed up 15.776M and Mack’s reworked agreement created 10.8M, figures that add to the 14.4M they saved with their offensive playmakers. Los Angeles now are 16th in the league with $19,545,886 in cap space, according to Spotrac.