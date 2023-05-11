The New York Jets head into the 2023 NFL season in high spirits with Aaron Rodgers as QB1, but offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett made something clear for his unit.

The New York Jets finally have the quarterback they wanted and the expectations are through the roof ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Robert Saleh's men made a lot of progress recently, but needed a player of Aaron Rodgers' caliber to take them to the next level.

Even at 39, the former Green Bay Packers superstar is the kind of signal-caller that gives an organization reasons for optimism. For the first time in years, the Jets dare to believe with a hypothetical Super Bowl trip.

Rodgers will be surrounded by a number of familiar faces in the Big Apple, including offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. However, if there's one thing the former Broncos HC learned, is that you have to prove how good you really are on the field.

Nathaniel Hackett warns Jets not to be overconfident

“Potential is one of those fancy words that we haven’t done anything yet,” Hackett said, via Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News. “Right now, we have some very good pieces, some very good people and players on the field.

"There has to be cohesion, there has to be a mesh. Aaron runs things on the field very uniquely, so there are a lot of things the guys are going to have to learn and get used to. Where that goes, I’m not sure. But I know there’s going to be some growing pains, there’s going to be some bumps. It is just about us getting on the field, everybody getting comfortable with each other and we will see where it goes.”

Hackett seemed to have everything to succeed in Denver last year, with Russell Wilson leading the offense and a good team overall, on paper. But we all know how that story ended. Therefore, it makes sense he enters this season with that in mind.