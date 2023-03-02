Following their second Super Bowl win in four years, the Chiefs might sign a key player in the offseason.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and this could definitely be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, they eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable comeback ready in the big game at Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could add a star player for the 2023 season. Check out all the details about this major move.

Report: Kansas City Chiefs might be interested in DeAndre Hopkins

The Kansas City Chiefs just won another Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Andy Reid and the front office are already thinking in dynasty mode. It's important to remember that Eric Bieniemy is out as offensive coordinator and Matt Nagy will take that job.

Furthermore, the wide receiver position is uncertain for the Chiefs. JuJu Smith-Schuster signed only a one-year contract so he might test free agency. Though Marquez Valdes-Scantling has still two years left on his contract, Kansas City would try to sneak a star player as WR1.

According to a report from NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Chiefs could be the primary suitor for DeAndre Hopkins. The star wide receiver is under contract with the Cardinals. Nevertheless, Arizona might be open to a trade. The information states that they could be looking for a first round pick in exchange for Hopkins, but a second round selection is not out of the conversation.

Jonathan Gannon, who was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been named as the new head coach for the Cardinals. Kilff Kingsbury is officially out. Kyler Murray hasn't lived to the expectations and the franchise might be, again, in rebuilding mode. That's why a trade for DeAndre Hopkins is in play to stack some picks for the NFL Draft.