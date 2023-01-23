It looks like the Chiefs won't have to use a backup quarterback to play the conference championship but it's still unclear if Patrick is fully fit to play. Check the lastest news about his ankle.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the big favorites to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl, but they have yet to win the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback of the 2022 regular season and playoffs, he is playing like he did during the early years with the Chiefs.

But if Patrick Mahomes doesn't recover in time, the Chiefs could be in a bad situation since their backup quarterback isn't as good as he is.

What is the latest update on Patrick Mahomes' ankle?

High ankle sprain is the diagnosis for Patrick Mahomes after he was a tackle during the Divisional Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars where the Chiefs won 27-20.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs will play against the Bengals with Patrick Mahomes as starter, the injury is not serious as some thought, but we still have to wait for the final report before the game.

The Chiefs are big favorites to win against the Bengals, they were lethal during the regular season but their defensive line struggled to stop Trevor Lawrance and the Jaguars.