Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl LVII. However, there were some doubters of the team since the beginning of the season and now the quarterback has sent them a rude message to all of them.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champions, but not everyone trusted them. Now, Patrick Mahomes has sent a rude message to all their doubters after getting his second Vince Lombardi trophy in four years.

Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the AFC with an excellent performance in almost every single game. They have a remarkable roster, but of course Patrick Mahomes is their main star.

Their season ended as they wanted: with the Super Bowl LVII title. The task was not easy, but they proved their doubters wrong by lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy for the third time in their history.

Patrick Mahomes responds to all Chiefs' doubters with a rude message

Patrick Mahomes is definitely a superstar. He completely changed the Kansas City Chiefs' image and he gave the organization two Super Bowls in four years, proving he's an elite quarterback.

But for the 2022 NFL season, the Chiefs were not seen, by their doubters, as favorites to win. For them, Patrick Mahomes has sent them a very clear and rude message.

"Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding," Mahomes told the fans at their champions' rally. "I'm going to be honest with you -- I don't know what rebuilding means! In our rebuilding year we're world champs. I just want to say we appreciate everybody here today. Arrowhead Stadium is one of a kind and we just want to say Chiefs Kingdom is one of a kind, so give a round of applause for everyone standing here today.

"This is just the beginning -- we ain't done yet!"