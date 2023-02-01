In the wake of Tom Brady's announcement earlier on Wednesday, longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick dedicated an emotional letter to the legendary quarterback.

One of the greatest chapters in National Football League history has come to an end. Following a lot of speculation, Tom Brady has finally decided to retire from football after an extremely successful career.

Winner of seven Super Bowl rings — more than any other player in NFL history — Brady is one of the best tales not only in football but in all sports. Selected with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, he overcame all odds by leading the Patriots to six championships before winning another ring with the Buccaneers in his 40s.

His retirement is obviously the biggest talking point in the world of football, with prominent personalities reacting to the news. Bill Belichick's statement was one of the most anticipated, given their memorable time together in New England.

Bill Belichick has nothing but respect for Tom Brady in heartfelt letter

"Tom Brady was the ultimate winner," Belichick said in a statement released by the Patriots. "He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history. His relentless pursuit of excellence drove him on a daily basis.

"His work ethic and desire to win were both motivational and inspirational to teammates and coaches alike. Tom was a true professional who carried himself with class and integrity throughout his career. I thank Tom for the positive impact he had on me and on the Patriots and congratulate him on his amazing career."

Many things have been said about their breakup in 2020, but nothing will ever erase the memories Brady and Belichick have left in New England. Together, they built one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.