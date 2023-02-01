An era has ended in the NFL with Tom Brady's retirement. Of course the New England Patriots didn't forget about their biggest legend and Robert Kraft, the team's owner, shared an emotional reaction to the quarterback's farewell.

After 23 successful season, Tom Brady has decided to end his incredible football career. The New England Patriots, his former team, sent a message to the quarterback and Robert Kraft decided to share an emotional reaction to his retirement.

Tom Brady entered the league with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. The Patriots trusted him and they could have not imagined their decision would completely change the franchise for good.

At New England, Brady won six Super Bowl rings and became the biggest legend in the team's history. For that reason, Robert Kraft, Patriots' owner, sent Tom a very emotional message celebrating his career.

Robert Kraft's emotional reaction to Tom Brady's retirement

Robert Kraft has said multiple times that the Patriots wouldn't be the same if Tom Brady didn't play for them. He completely changed the team and gave them six Vince Lombardi trophies during his time at Boston.

Of course Kraft will never forget what Tom Brady did for them. Patriots' owner is very grateful with the quarterback, so he decided to send him a very emotional message after he announced his retirement.

"When I heard Tommy's [Brady] announcement today it just made me pause and think how lucky we were and are at the New England Patriots to be part of something that has been in existance for over a 100 years," Kraft said."And whether is 50,000 or a 100,000 players who have played the game, we had a number one player in the history of the game playing for the New England Patriots.

"He allowed me in the 23 years that I've known him to love him like a son and have a connection that is pretty special," Kraft added. "When he met me and told me he was the best decision this organization has ever made, I really felt he was right.

"I'm so fortunate to have had Tom Brady in my life."