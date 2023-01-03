As of today, the Eagles are one of the best teams in the entire NFL. Their good moment is now being recognized by a Philadelphia star, who guarantees they will play the Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles are having a great 2022 NFL season and are one of the favorites to win this year's title. For a Philadelphia star, there is no doubt that the NFC East team will play the Super Bowl LVII and compete for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

After their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots, the Eagles suffered a lot to find the best players to fight once again for the title as they were not very competitive until this 2022 season.

The oddsmakers have the Eagles nowadays as one of the favorites to win the next Super Bowl. But now, a star from Philadelphia has guaranteed they will definitely play the final game of the season.

Philadelphia's star sees the Eagles playing the Super Bowl LVII

It is clear that the 2022 NFL season has been one of the best for the Eagles recently. They are one win away from the NFC East title and are definitely a strong contender for the next Super Bowl.

But there's someone that completely guarantees the Eagles will play the Super Bowl LVII at Arizona.

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers head coach, spoke about the NFL and showed his support for the Eagles by saying they will be in the final game of the 2022 season fighting for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

"They're going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax," Doc Rivers told reporters Monday when asked about the Eagles' odds. "You, too, relax. They are going to be in the Super Bowl. It's a guarantee."

For the oddsmakers, the Eagles are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl LVII behind the Bills and Chiefs. They have had a remarkable season, but the Playoffs are always very difficult and they must have the mentality to defeat anyone that appears on their path between them and the Vince Lombardi.