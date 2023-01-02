The 2022 NFL season has been an absolut roller coaster for the Green Bay Packers. The NFC North team is still in the hunt for a spot in the Wild Card round and now Aaron Rodgers has called out all their critics who doubted them the entire year.

Aaron Rodgers is close to get an epic comeback this season and put the Green Bay Packers once again in Playoffs. Now, the quarterback has called out all his critics who doubted the team this year with a rough statement.

It is true that the Packers didn't start the 2022 season very well. Fans quickly ruled them out of Playoffs, severely judging Aaron Rodgers for another bad year, but the quarterback had some other plans for this campaign.

The Packers left behind a negative record to put themselves in the hunt for a spot in the Wild Card round. After a huge comeback, Rodgers has called out all his critics and sent a message to all the fans who doubted Green Bay could fight for anything this year.

Aaron Rodgers confronts his critics and sends them a rough message before the end of the regular season

It is known that Aaron Rodgers is a player that doesn't keep what he thinks to himself. He's a top quarterback, so the expectations are always very high on what he could do for the Packers.

This year, Rodgers and Green Bay had a rough start and they were quickly judged by the fans. But now, they are close to the Wild Card round and the quarterback wants the critics to show themselves as they did when the Packers had a negative record.

"We've all seen some of the commentary on the outside as we went from 4-8 to 5-8 to 6-8 and nobody's worried about the Packers and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah," Rodgers said after Sunday's win over Vikings. "Now, what are they going to say?

"I had faith, much like at 4-6 I think in '16," Rodgers said. "Sometimes you've got to fool yourself a little bit into believing a little bit more. But I definitely had faith I was going to go down scrapping, for sure."