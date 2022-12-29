Davante Adams and Derek Carr have a very strong friendship. After the Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench the quarterback, the wide receiver wasn't very happy for it and sent a rough message to the team's front office.

The Las Vegas Raiders decided to bench Derek Carr for the last two games of the 2022 NFL regular season. The team's decision didn't make Davante Adams very happy and now the wide receiver has sent a rough message to their front office that might change things for 2023.

The AFC West has been very disapointing for the fans this year. Once again, Chiefs and Chargers were the ones who dominated, with Raiders and Broncos on the bottom falf of the Division.

For the Raiders, they have been far from what their fans expected from them. Unfortunately, Derek Carr's performances have not been the best and that's why the team decided to bench him, something Davante Adams didn't like at all.

Davante Adams' reaction to Raiders benching Derek Carr

There's a full story behind Davante Adams' decision to sign for the Raiders. He was Derek Carr's teammate at Fresno State, so when they were drafted for the NFL they tried to play together in college and professionally.

For this 2022 NFL season, the Raiders went for the Green Bay Packers former wide receiver to make Derek Carr happy. Unfortunately, now they decided to bench the quarterback and of course it wasn't a great news for Davante.

"Obviously, I don't think, anybody was excited about it in here," Adams said. "Him being one of my really good friends and the reason I came here in the first place. I mean, I wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't here. I think everyone knows how I feel about him and you know, with that said, there's a process of how things go and I'm not going to sit here and go on and on but obviously, I support my guy, you know."

Davante will surely hope that Carr stays, but it is uncertain what the Raiders will do with him in 2023. Rumors say he could be traded to open space for Tom Brady's arrival, but they also gave Deker a huge contract recently, so a move won't be very smart.