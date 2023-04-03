Lamar Jackson is the man of the moment in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has finally revealed his most controversial mystery, and it could make the team's fans very mad.

Lamar Jackson's recent comments may have angered Baltimore Ravens fans. The quarterback has now revealed his most controversial mystery, which caught everyone's attention last season.

In 2022, Lamar Jackson struggled to stay healthy and play for the Ravens. As he couldn't prove himself for the team, the front office decided to give him the non-exclusive franchise tag this year and avoid a long-term deal.

As the 26-year-old quarterback is looking for a team willing to trade for him, he has now shared one of his biggest secrets that could fracture his relationship with Ravens' fans.

Lamar Jackson reveals the secret behind his biggest mystery

Lamar Jackson is not having the best time at Baltimore. The quarterback will be linked to the Ravens for one more year unless a franchise gives two first-round picks to get him.

Jackson struggled to stay healthy last year and only played 12 games. He missed the playoffs due to a knee injury and, surprisingly, he didn't even appeared in the team's Super Wild Card matchup against the Bengals.

Immediately, fans started wondering why Jackson wasn't there to support the team. However, the quarterback has now given an explanation to this mystery.

"After I traveled to the Pittsburgh game my PCL got inflated so a few of us discussed it and I got the ok to stay so I could try in recover faster," Jackson wrote on Twitter in response to someone asking him why he didn't travel with the team for that game.