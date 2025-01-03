Where to watch North Texas vs Texas State live for free in the USA: 2024 First Responder Bowl

North Texas will face off against Texas State in what will be the 2024 First Responder Bowl. Fans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

Texas State head into their matchup with North Texas looking to build on a solid 6-5 record against the spread (ATS) this season. Bobcats have been effective as double-digit favorites, covering in three of five games when favored by 10.5 points or more, and six of their 11 contests have hit the over, showcasing their offensive firepower—a potential advantage against a shaky North Texas defense.

On the other side, North Texas hold a 4-8 ATS mark but has shown some promise as underdogs, covering in one of two games when given 10.5 points. With eight of their 12 games exceeding the over/under, the Mean Green have proved they can put up points, setting the stage for a high-scoring showdown.

When will the North Texas vs Texas State match be played?

North Texas take on Texas State this Friday, January 3rd, in the 2024 First Responder Bowl. The game will kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

North Texas vs Texas State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch North Texas vs Texas State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between North Texas and Texas State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.