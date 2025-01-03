Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have already secured the No.1 seed in the AFC, and with it, they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Undoubtedly, a key factor that makes them favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

That potential break of nearly 25 days from Christmas until the start of the Divisional Round could cause issues with a lack of rhythm and make them appear rusty in the postseason.

However, Reid will prioritize the health of stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, so they won’t participate in the last game of the schedule against the Denver Broncos. This could have significant implications for other teams involved in the fight for a playoff spot.

What happens if the Chiefs lose against the Broncos?

If Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Broncos, Denver would qualify for the playoffs and automatically eliminate both the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In this scenario, Reid’s latest message could bring some hope to Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. Considering that many players have incentives in their contracts, some starters could take the field for the Chiefs in Week 18.

“Yeah, sure. I look at those (players with incentives). Like we did with Chris (Jones) last year. We look at all that for sure. We want the guys to be able to reach them if it’s reachable.”