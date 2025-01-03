Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid explains why Chiefs might not lose to Broncos in message of hope for Joe Burrow and Bengals

In a hopeful message for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, Andy Reid has outlined why the Chiefs really have something to play for against the Broncos in Week 18.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have already secured the No.1 seed in the AFC, and with it, they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Undoubtedly, a key factor that makes them favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

That potential break of nearly 25 days from Christmas until the start of the Divisional Round could cause issues with a lack of rhythm and make them appear rusty in the postseason.

However, Reid will prioritize the health of stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, so they won’t participate in the last game of the schedule against the Denver Broncos. This could have significant implications for other teams involved in the fight for a playoff spot.

What happens if the Chiefs lose against the Broncos?

If Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Broncos, Denver would qualify for the playoffs and automatically eliminate both the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals.

In this scenario, Reid’s latest message could bring some hope to Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. Considering that many players have incentives in their contracts, some starters could take the field for the Chiefs in Week 18.

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

“Yeah, sure. I look at those (players with incentives). Like we did with Chris (Jones) last year. We look at all that for sure. We want the guys to be able to reach them if it’s reachable.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

