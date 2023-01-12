Lamar Jackson will be the big missing name in the Super Wild Card round. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has now shared a heartbreaking update on the knee injury that is keeping him away from the fields.

Lamar Jackson's heartbreaking update on his knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens changed a lot since Lamar Jackson's arrival. Unfortunately, the quarterback was not able to play all the 2022 NFL regular campaign and now he'll miss the beginning of the postseason.

As he's dealing with a PCL injury he suffered in Week 13's game against the Broncos, Jackson has been ruled out for the Super Wild Card against the Bengals.

"I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," Jackson tweeted."I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans. I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."