The NFL has confirmed fines following the controversial sequence in which Jalen Hurts struck Patrick Mahomes in the head during the last Super Bowl in New Orleans. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Carter was not penalized, but one of his teammates was sanctioned for an action on the same play.

“The NFL didn’t fine Eagles DT Jalen Carter for his apparent hit to Patrick Mahomes’ helmet in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX. However, Milton Williams was fined $14,069 for dunking over the crossbar after the ensuing strip-sack.”

In recent weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have faced heavy criticism for allegedly receiving help from the referees in the playoffs. However, there wasn’t much controversy in the Super Bowl. In fact, the most criticized play was that one, with Mahomes being the main victim since no flag was thrown.

What happened with Jalen Carter and Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl?

With 9:51 left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Carter pressured Patrick Mahomes, bringing him down to the ground. As a result, the quarterback fumbled the ball, and the Eagles recovered it.

On the FOX broadcast replay, it was clear that Carter hit the Chiefs’ star twice in the head, but no flag was thrown. Now, there’s no fine either. Furthermore, Pelissero confirmed that, in addition to Williams, another player from Philadelphia did receive punishment.

“The NFL fined Eagles OLB Jalyx Hunt $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gestures), a bow and arrow sack celebration in Super Bowl LIX. No flag was thrown.”