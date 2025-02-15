Trending topics:
NFL

NFL imposes huge fine on Eagles player after Patrick Mahomes was hit by Jalen Carter during Chiefs loss in Super Bowl

In a controversial moment during Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Carter's hit on Patrick Mahomes has resulted in a hefty fine for an Eagles player. The NFL's decision follows intense scrutiny of the play, where the Chiefs quarterback took a hard blow to the head.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL has confirmed fines following the controversial sequence in which Jalen Hurts struck Patrick Mahomes in the head during the last Super Bowl in New Orleans. According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Carter was not penalized, but one of his teammates was sanctioned for an action on the same play.

“The NFL didn’t fine Eagles DT Jalen Carter for his apparent hit to Patrick Mahomes’ helmet in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX. However, Milton Williams was fined $14,069 for dunking over the crossbar after the ensuing strip-sack.”

In recent weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have faced heavy criticism for allegedly receiving help from the referees in the playoffs. However, there wasn’t much controversy in the Super Bowl. In fact, the most criticized play was that one, with Mahomes being the main victim since no flag was thrown.

Advertisement

What happened with Jalen Carter and Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl?

With 9:51 left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Carter pressured Patrick Mahomes, bringing him down to the ground. As a result, the quarterback fumbled the ball, and the Eagles recovered it.

On the FOX broadcast replay, it was clear that Carter hit the Chiefs’ star twice in the head, but no flag was thrown. Now, there’s no fine either. Furthermore, Pelissero confirmed that, in addition to Williams, another player from Philadelphia did receive punishment.

Advertisement
NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

see also

NFL referees send clear message to Josh Allen and Bills after controversial loss against Chiefs in playoffs

“The NFL fined Eagles OLB Jalyx Hunt $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gestures), a bow and arrow sack celebration in Super Bowl LIX. No flag was thrown.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Where to watch Toluca vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Toluca vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the most complete defender he’s ever played with
Soccer

AC Milan icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the most complete defender he’s ever played with

Knicks star Jalen Brunson names four ‘untouchable’ NBA players following Doncic’s trade to Lakers
NBA

Knicks star Jalen Brunson names four ‘untouchable’ NBA players following Doncic’s trade to Lakers

Giants set the stage for Eli Manning’s return after years of struggles
NFL

Giants set the stage for Eli Manning’s return after years of struggles

Better Collective Logo