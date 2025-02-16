Trending topics:
NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger makes surprising comparison to explain why Andy Reid and Chiefs lost the Super Bowl

Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when analyzing the Chiefs' shocking Super Bowl loss. On his Footbahlin podcast, the former Steelers quarterback made a bold and unexpected comparison to explain why Andy Reid's offense struggled.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his surprise at the way the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. The former quarterback made a stunning comparison when talking about the performance of Andy Reid’s offense on his podcast, Footbahlin.

“I think part of the issue too was that, at one point, the Chiefs had three rushes maybe in the whole first half. I mean, you’re getting one sided. Obviously because you’re down, but, to me, as I was watching at halftime was like: ‘Man, this feels like a Steelers offense.’ In terms of production. They couldn’t get a first down. They couldn’t sustain drives. They didn’t even get past midfield until halfway through the third quarter.”

In the final part of the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a significant offensive decline during a five-game losing streak that included their playoff elimination against the Ravens. Part of the problem was the lack of a running game.

Why did Chiefs lose the Super Bowl against Eagles?

Ben Roethlisberger admitted that the main reason to explain the Kansas City Chiefs’ shocking loss in the Super Bowl was the game plan developed by Vic Fangio to help the Eagles’ defense stop Patrick Mahomes.

“That’s crazy for a Chiefs team with Patrick Mahomes who is arguably one of the best quarterbacks to play. You just don’t expect them to completely shut him down. It wasn’t even like it was close. It was shut down. I didn’t expect it to go like that. I just think that Eagles defense was something else. That won the game. Jalen Hurts deserved the MVP and I’m not trying to take anything away from him, but, if you want to joke about something, give MVPs to the four defensive linemen.”

NFL News: Bill Belichick believes Andy Reid made a huge mistake with Chiefs in Super Bowl loss against Eagles

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

