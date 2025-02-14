The 2024 NFL season did not go as the Miami Dolphins had hoped. Following their disappointing campaign, the team has begun its rebuild by parting ways with three of Tua Tagovailoa‘s teammates.

Before the season began, many analysts considered the Dolphins strong contenders. They had a solid roster, particularly on offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa.

Unfortunately, those expectations quickly faded. Injuries took a major toll on the team, with Tagovailoa missing several key games due to a concussion, which ultimately hurt Miami’s chances of making a deep playoff run.

Dolphins announce the release of three players ahead of the 2025 season

The Dolphins fell well short of expectations last season. Early on, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that sidelined him for four games—an absence that had a significant impact on the team’s performance.

While he eventually returned, the Dolphins were already in a difficult position, forced to fight their way back into playoff contention. Despite their efforts, they narrowly missed the postseason, with the Denver Broncos securing the final Wild Card spot and ending Miami’s season early.

This outcome was far from ideal for the Dolphins’ front office. However, setbacks create opportunities for change, and Miami has now taken its first major step toward restructuring the roster.

On Friday, the Dolphins announced the departure of Raheem Mostert. Additionally, they revealed that Kendall Fuller and Durham Smythe had been released and will not be part of the 2025 roster.

Who will the Dolphins select in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

As of now, the Miami Dolphins hold the 13th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are not rumored to be interested in trading up, but surprises always happen during draft season.

With their offense already in a strong position, the Dolphins are expected to prioritize defense in the first round. Their primary needs include safety and defensive tackle, though an offensive guard is also high on their list.

